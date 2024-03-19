Audi will abandon its powertrain-based naming structure

Audi will simplify its naming system by dropping the numbers associated with a given powertrain's output, according to a recent report. The decision comes as the brand plans to streamline the number of powertrains in its portfolio as part of a gradual shift toward electric models.

Rolled out in 2017, the outgoing system adds a two-digit number between the core nameplate and the engine type. For example, buyers in the market for a 2024 Q5 have three versions to choose from: 40 TFSI, 45 TFSI, and 55 TFSI e. The first one denotes a 201-horsepower variant, the second one corresponds to a 261-horsepower engine, and the third one goes on a 362-horsepower hybrid. Not every member of the Audi range uses this system; the A3 is only offered with a single engine, for example, with the S3 positioned as the next model up.

In the United States, the change won't make a massive difference because Audi of America chose not to put these numbers on its cars. However, most European-market models have worn a powertrain-specific emblem on the back end since Audi launched the naming system.

The recently-unveiled Q6 E-Tron will begin the move away from a number linked to the drivetrain's output.

"When we talk about simplicity, we don't just talk about the options and the configuration process. We are really thinking of getting the leanest engine program for the Q6, Florian Hauser, Audi’s head of sales and product marketing for EVs, told British magazine Auto Express.

Hauser added that, looking ahead, two-wheel-drive models won't get a drivetrain-specific designation and all-wheel-drive models will wear the historic Quattro badge. The Q6 will be two-wheel-drive and the Q6 Quattro will be all-wheel-drive, for example. "And, if it's a performance model with Quattro, then it's SQ6," Hauser clarified. He noted that a suffix, like "Performance," could set apart the different battery sizes.

It's reasonable to assume that the "RS" prefix will continue to denote high-performance models in the foreseeable future, though Hauser didn't specifically mention it. And, there's no word yet on when the powertrain-based numbers will disappear from the Audi range.