Ford Performance supercharger kit gets Mustang 810 hp with a warranty

After watching heaps of tuners, as well as dealers like Beechmont Ford Performance, supercharge their profits by supercharging Coyote engines, the factory is increasingly getting in on the deals. Last summer, Ford Performance created the FP700 package for the F-150 for dealer showrooms, bolting a 3.0-liter Whipple Supercharger to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to create a pickup with 700 horsepower and 599 pound-feet of torque along with a host of visual upgrades. Now, after unveiling an even more potent supercharger package at SEMA last year for the new Mustang GT and Dark Horse, the performance outpost is ready for retail sales. The sweetener is called the 2024 Mustang GT and Dark Horse Supercharger Kit, and it bestows 800 hp on a GT or Dark Horse without active exhaust, or an even sweeter 810 hp with the active exhaust. Torque climbs to 615 pound-feet, fancy pipes or no, making this compatible with the six-speed manual or the ten-speed automatic.

The figures demolish stock outputs, a 2024 Mustang GT on the showroom floor making 486 hp and 418 lb-ft. of torque, the Dark Horse upping that to 500 hp and 418 lb-ft.

This is the kind of inflation we like to see. As expected, the inflationary pressure comes from Whipple, a Gen 6 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger working with a dual-pass intercooler. Ford Performance says the kit also includes a dual-air intake leading to a 92-mm throttle body, new, more robust spark plugs with a colder heat range than the stock plugs, port fuel injectors from the GT500, and a Tomahawk calibration tool to ensure the proper tune. The Mustang show car that Ford used for the reveal at SEMA also fitted ancillaries like a new fuel rail and new half shafts, two items that should definitely be in the budget when adding this much power.

The kit, part number M-6066-M8800, costs $9,995 before installation. If buyers get a Ford dealer or ASE certified technician to do the install, and register the build with the Ford Performance Tech-line, the setup comes with a factory three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.

The small print? The kit is 49-state legal, a disclaimer at the top of the sale page explaining that while Ford has determined that the kit is road-legal and has no adverse effects on emissions, it isn't approved for use in California. Also, buyers will need to fill up with 91-octane premium fuel to get the stated power figures.

Since this is a Whipple charger, that company sells the same setup. Perhaps to entice buyers away from the factory option, Whipple's Gen 6 Stage 1 supercharger at first appears to undercut the Ford option, selling for $9,295. However, Whipple's powertrain warranty is a $700 option, making things almost equal. A Gen 2 version takes output to 855 hp with a 112-mm throttle body.

We write "almost" because Whipple says its power figures require 93 octane, and more importantly, the supercharger in either stage is "Currently not emissions legal."

And because tuning has always been about choice, if your blower preferences lean toward the Roush side, there's always the Roush Phase 2 build at Beechmont Ford Performance that runs output to 750 hp and 670 lb-ft, costs $11,450 installed, and comes with the 3-year/36,000-mile warranty honored at any Ford dealer.

