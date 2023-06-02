2021-2023 Ford F-150 gains FP700 package for 700 hp with a warranty

Ford Performance is here to turn your new or semi-new F-150 into a fire-breathing supercharged V8 with a warranty. This is the FP700 package from Ford Performance, and two versions are available: the Bronze Edition and the Black Edition.

Both versions have the same performance and differ on appearance, so we’ll start with performance. The big part of the package is a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit that increases output to the 5.0-liter V8 engine to 700 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Yes, this package is only available on F-150s that are powered by the V8. Engineered and tested by Ford Performance, the supercharger kit is backed by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty when installed by a Ford dealer.

To give your now stupid-quick pickup the looks to go with the speed, every FP700 package includes a rear lowering kit, a fender vent kit, black painted grille, black lugnuts, FP700 interior badge and Ford Performance floor mats. From there, the kits start to differ depending if you go for the Bronze Edition or Black Edition.

The Bronze Edition package includes 22-inch bronze-painted wheels, bronze tailgate lettering and a bronze Ford Performance side decal. Meanwhile, the Black Edition gets 22-inch black-painted wheels, black tailgate lettering and a black side graphic.

Both kits have optional add-ons that’ll make the package even sweeter. You can add a sport exhaust, sport mid-pipe, roof spoiler, tailgate spoiler, Ford Performance sill plates, blacked-out Blue Oval, lights aplenty and more.

The base packages both start at $12,350 before installation, which you’ll need to speak to your local dealer about. The price will only go up from there as you add options.

