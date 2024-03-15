Bayside Blue returns to the 2024 GT-R with new special edition

The special editions for the R35 GT-R's 15th model year keep coming, and they're still playing the hits. The latest one to join the lineup is the Skyline Edition. This version of the 2024 GT-R sports Bayside Blue, which only appeared on the R34 Skyline GT-R and the 2020 50th Anniversary R35 GT-R. On top of the blue paint, it gets a matching Sora Blue leather interior.

But the Skyline Edition is just a plain GT-R ("just"). If you want more, there's the T-Spec Takumi Edition. It is, in many ways, just like the T-Spec that was announced with the 2024 model year, receiving wider front fenders, carbon ceramic brakes, Nismo Rays forged wheels and Nismo-tuned traction and stability control. It also gets the T-Spec's Midnight Purple paint, a long-running special color for the GT-R line, and a dark, pale Mori Green leather interior. But the Takumi Edition features an engine built with an "elevated level of attention to precise engine tolerances and component balancing during assembly." That's called out with the engine builder badge highlighted with red lettering, and a gold-colored VIN plate.

These special editions join a parade of references to the Skyline GT-Rs of the past for the 2024 model. The T-Spec had also been offered in Millennium Jade, another fan-favorite R34 hue. The 2024 redesign even adopts a more classic grille design in the vein of the R34. It does feel like a final celebration before the inevitable discontinuation of the R35. Rumors suggest that there may be one more year as a 2025 model, which will probably continue the run of special editions.

As for these two GT-Rs, Nissan says they should reach dealers this summer in "very limited numbers." Pricing and other details will come closer to the release, and presumably production numbers for the special editions will be among said details.

Related video: