2024 Nissan GT-R gets most dramatic upgrade in 7 years with new look and aero

After mysteriously disappearing from the U.S. market for the 2022 model year, the Nissan GT-R just as mysteriously reappeared for 2023 completely unchanged. Now it's back again for 2024 with both cosmetic and performance-oriented upgrades throughout the range. Unveiled at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, it's the most dramatic tweak to Nissan's supercar since its 2017 facelift. If that seems like a long time ago, it is, but the GT-R has also been kicking around since the 2009 model year. Happy 15th GT-R.

Right off the bat, we see new front and rear fascias across all trims, starting with the base Premium. Gone is the V-motion grille that's been part of the GT-R's mug for the past six years. The new nose has a broad grille opening reminiscent of the R34-generation Skyline GT-R, and the whole front bumper has been reshaped for a wider look with an array of funky hexagonal auxiliary lights at each corner. Nissan says that even the mesh pattern in the grille uses a thinner lattice to improve cooling and reduce drag.

A redesigned rear end offers character lines that take away some of the sheer cliff drop-off in the outgoing design. The iconic quad taillights take on a new lens design as well. Nissan says that the combined aerodynamic improvements provide greater downforce while maintaining the 0.26 Cd drag coefficient of the 2023 car.

The GT-R keeps the same powertrain as last year's model, its 3.8 twin-turbo V6 banging out 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. Output is fed through a six-speed dual-clutch transaxle and Nissan's ATTESA electronic torque-split all-wheel-drive system. A snazzy titanium exhaust system comes standard with outlet tips pre-blued.

Also returning for 2024 is the T-spec trim, pictured above. Last seen in 2021, it adds wider front fenders and carbon-ceramic brake rotors from the top-dog Nismo trim. Also carried over are the Nismo's Rays 20-inch forged wheels in gold, wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires of a Nismo-specific compound.

The T-spec offers two exclusive exterior colors inspired by Skyline GT-Rs of yore. Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple are throwbacks to the beloved finishes found on the R34 generation GT-R V-Spec II Nür and GT-R V-Spec, respectively. As was the case before, the T-spec's interior is swathed in dark Mori Green with semi-aniline and suede fabric used on the front buckets.

These exterior and interior colors were all available on the 2021 T-spec, which was limited to just 100 units worldwide. Nissan has confirmed to us that the 2024 T-spec will also be limited production, but could not say at this time how many would be built. Naturally, all T-spec models will wear several badges denoting their special trim.