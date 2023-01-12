2024 Nissan GT-R gets most dramatic upgrade in 7 years with new look and aero

After mysteriously disappearing from the U.S. market for the 2022 model year, the Nissan GT-R just as mysteriously reappeared for 2023 completely unchanged. Now it's back again for 2024 with both cosmetic and performance-oriented upgrades throughout the range. Unveiled at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, it's the most dramatic tweak to Nissan's supercar since its 2017 facelift. If that seems like a long time ago, it is, but the GT-R has also been kicking around since the 2009 model year. Happy 15th GT-R.
Right off the bat, we see new front and rear fascias across all trims, starting with the base Premium. Gone is the V-motion grille that's been part of the GT-R's mug for the past six years. The new nose has a broad grille opening reminiscent of the R34-generation Skyline GT-R, and the whole front bumper has been reshaped for a wider look with an array of funky hexagonal auxiliary lights at each corner. Nissan says that even the mesh pattern in the grille uses a thinner lattice to improve cooling and reduce drag.
A redesigned rear end offers character lines that take away some of the sheer cliff drop-off in the outgoing design. The iconic quad taillights take on a new lens design as well. Nissan says that the combined aerodynamic improvements provide greater downforce while maintaining the 0.26 Cd drag coefficient of the 2023 car.
The GT-R keeps the same powertrain as last year's model, its 3.8 twin-turbo V6 banging out 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. Output is fed through a six-speed dual-clutch transaxle and Nissan's ATTESA electronic torque-split all-wheel-drive system. A snazzy titanium exhaust system comes standard with outlet tips pre-blued.
Also returning for 2024 is the T-spec trim, pictured above. Last seen in 2021, it adds wider front fenders and carbon-ceramic brake rotors from the top-dog Nismo trim. Also carried over are the Nismo's Rays 20-inch forged wheels in gold, wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires of a Nismo-specific compound.
The T-spec offers two exclusive exterior colors inspired by Skyline GT-Rs of yore. Millennium Jade and Midnight Purple are throwbacks to the beloved finishes found on the R34 generation GT-R V-Spec II Nür and GT-R V-Spec, respectively. As was the case before, the T-spec's interior is swathed in dark Mori Green with semi-aniline and suede fabric used on the front buckets.
These exterior and interior colors were all available on the 2021 T-spec, which was limited to just 100 units worldwide. Nissan has confirmed to us that the 2024 T-spec will also be limited production, but could not say at this time how many would be built. Naturally, all T-spec models will wear several badges denoting their special trim.
- 2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo
In keeping with Nissan's philosophy of small but constant improvements, the big kahuna GT-R Nismo is made even more potent with the addition of a front limited-slip differential. Complementing that are new front and rear fascias based on the design of the GT-R Premium's. But the Nismo goes further, adding a front lip, massive rear diffuser and canards. A new swan-neck rear wing provides 10% more surface area for downforce
These enhancements should make the GT-R an even more formidable track weapon, despite the fact that the engine remains from the 2020 model year build, making 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque thanks to turbochargers from the GT3 race car.
Beyond just the power, the GT-R Nismo has always added lightweight components to improve performance. These include carbon fiber for the roof, hood, trunk, front and rear fascias, side sill covers, and side mirrors. Upgraded unibody bonding ups torsional rigidity as well, and the aforementioned carbon-ceramic brakes, wheels, and tires also work to differentiate the Nismo as the ultimate circuit carver.
Once again, the GT-R Nismo is available in an exclusive Stealth Gray color. For 2024, connoisseurs can further differentiate their machines with a new Nismo Appearance Package. It adds exclusive red-accented versions of the Rays wheels, a clear-coated carbon-fiber (as opposed to body-colored) hood, and an exclusive engine cover.
The GT-R is scheduled to hit showrooms this spring, with the NISMO to follow this summer. Nissan has confirmed that it's working on a successor to the GT-R and is exploring different levels of electrification. Nissan is taking its time to get it right, because it wants the GT-R to continue its mission as a giant-killer, and the refresh means the current generation will probably soldier on for a few more years.