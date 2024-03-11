Porsche Taycan Turbo GT sets lap records and automaker benchmarks

How is it all done? More power delivered more efficiently, less weight and refined aero. As part of the changes the automaker made to the overall 2025 Taycan lineup, Porsche fitted a new rear motor and a pulse inverter on the rear axle that's been modified with silicon carbide semiconductor material. The inverter converts energy from the battery into three-phase current to drive the motors, this new version working at 900 amps instead of 600 amps as on the Turbo S trim. There's also a next-generation heat pump, and improved thermal management. A new push-to-pass function added to the Sport Chrono Package up horsepower for 10-second bursts, the total amount of power unlocked dependent on the vehicle trim. On the Turbo S, the pony count jumps by 187 to reach 938 when using launch control, making it the most powerful and the quickest production Porsche ever released.

The switch to daylight savings time pushed the debut back an hour, but here's the new Porsche Taycan model that lapped the Nurburgring in 7:07:55 as a pre-production model. And yes, it's called the Taycan Turbo GT. With automaker development driver Lars Kern at the wheel, the Taycan Turbo GT with with Weissach Package became the quickest four-door series-production electric vehicle at the 'Ring; the record for all series-production EVs belongs to the Rimac Nevera, its benchmark set last August. Of note, the 1,914-hp Nevera clocked a 7:05.28, only 2.27 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo GT. After the trip around the Green Hell, Porsche took a production-spec model to Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca last month, Kern again in residence to set a record lap time of 1:27.87. This eclipses the benchmark laid down by the Tesla Model S Plaid, first set at 1:30.3 in 2020, lowered to 1:28.2 a year later. The Taycan Turbo GT time makes it the fastest production car of any door count or propulsion type around the northern California track.

Until the Taycan Turbo GT and the Turbo GT with the Weissach Package (pictured in purple), that is. Both come with a more powerful pulse inverter sending a combined 580 kW into the motors, which converts to 778 Imperial horses, 27 more than in the Turbo S. Maximum torque stands at 988 pound-feet, compared to 774 lb-ft in the Turbo S. Launch control on the Turbo GT boosts output to 1,019 hp for ten seconds, and for two seconds, drivers can hit an ultimate peak output of 1,093 hp. Separately, an Attack Mode reminiscent of the boost function in Porsche's Formula E cars evolves the Taycan's push-to-pass function, using a button on the steering wheel or the right shift paddle behind the steering wheel to inject another 161 hp into the system for ten seconds. That's 67 more hp than available with push-to-pass in other Taycan trims.

The Turbo GT touches 60 mph in 2.2 seconds, the Turbo GT with Weissach Package does it in 2.1 seconds.

The Turbo GT and Turbo GT with the Weissach Package come standard with kit like Matrix Design LED lights, Porsche's Active Ride Suspension, carbon fiber inlays for the side mirror uppers and the side sills, black window trim, 21-inch lightweight forged wheels, even lighter carbon ceramic brakes than the standard Porsche version with Victory Gold calipers. A new front spoiler pairs with a set of aeroblades, while out back, an adaptive spoiler with a Gurney flap on the standard car rises on demand. Among the six standard colors are new Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic, both exclusive to the Turbo GT for a year before opening up to the rest of the lineup.

The Weissach Package changes the front diffuser and adds more air deflector elements to the underbody, and gets a fixed rear wing on out back providing up to 485 pounds of downforce. To save weight, the rear seats are gone, replaced by a storage compartment, the analog clock in the Sport Chrono Package is gone as well, so too are the rear speakers for the audio system and the sound- and heat-insulating glass on the standard Turbo GT. The floor mats are thinner, the and the charge port door is manual instead of electrically operated. A lightweight luggage compartment loses the usual soft-close function. The diet saves about 157 pounds compared to the standard Turbo GT, and increases the top track speed from 180 mph to 190 mph.

The 2025 Taycan Turbo GT will start at $230,000; add the $1,995 delivery charge, the sedan in four-seat form or with the Weissach Package comes to $231,995 before options. First deliveries are expected this summer.