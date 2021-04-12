2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail attempts to win the heart of Texas

Ram isn’t the only Stellantis brand that gets a Texas-themed truck anymore. Today, Jeep joins the fray with the Gladiator Texas Trail. It’s a special edition Gladiator pickup with a specific set of equipment and an appearance package to match. Plus, it’s exclusively available in Texas.

"The Jeep brand recognizes that Texas and America’s southwest are the center of the truck universe,” said Jim Morrison, vice president of Jeep Brand North America.

The Texas Trail can be picked out by its “Texas Trail” hood graphic and “1836” tailgate decal. While the latter is not visible in these initial photos, Jeep does promise it’ll be there — 1836 is a reference to the year of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Inside, the black leather seats are embossed with the Texas Trail graphic.

All Texas Trail editions will feature 32-inch mud-terrain tires wrapping 17-inch glossy black wheels. And in true Texas fashion, they’ll be equipped with the Trailer Tow Group. Other extras include side steps, black hardtop and Technology Group that includes the 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system. This model is based on the Sport S trim, so you get a sparsely-equipped truck that includes those few desirable extras.

This pickup starts at $41,930, including the $1,495 destination charge. That’s $2,175 more than a base Sport S, but if you try to equip that truck similarly to the Texas Trail, the Texas Trail ends up being a slightly better value. Plus, you get the Texas graphics, assuming that’s appealing to you. Jeep is allowing folks to spec the Texas Trail in any of the 10 colors it offers, so you’re by no means limited to the Firecracker Red pictured in these photos.

In addition to the truck, Jeep also announced today that it has added two Texas trails to the “Jeep Badge of Honor” program. These include Black Gap 4x4 in Big Bend National Park and the Northwest OHV Park in Bridgeport, Texas. If you complete these trails, you can earn unique badges for your vehicle. And if you want a Gladiator Texas Trail to do it in, Jeep says the truck is available in dealers now.

