Jeep Recon getting first full year on sale in 2025

During a press briefing outlining Jeep's strategy for the next couple of years, the brand confirmed that the Jeep Recon, the electric not-a-Wrangler, will finally be on sale in 2025. It will be the second EV Jeep launch in America, with the Wagoneer S launching first this year.

Jeep's CEO, Antonio Filosa, announced that the first full year for Recon would be 2025, but the exact timing was left fuzzy. It seems to us that we'll likely see some sort of announcement and production model reveal at the very end of this year, with production and deliveries happening early next year.

Also confirmed was the fact that the Recon will be based on the STLA L platform, just like the Wagoneer S and presumably the upcoming Charger (or Challenger, depending on Dodge's naming decisions). Dual motors seem an almost guarantee, as do independent suspension all-around and unibody chassis construction. The platform also supports between 85 and 118 kWh of battery capacity and 400- or 800-volt architectures.

The Recon's launch will be part of Jeep's widening electrification plans that incorporate both full EVs and hybrids. The Wagoneer S will be Jeep's first EV on sale in the U.S., and Filosa confirmed again that it will go on sale in the third quarter of this year. He also said that 4xe offerings will expand between now and 2025, though wouldn't go into details on which models and what kind of hybridization.

Jeep has previously announced 4xe versions of the Wagoneer and the Gladiator. The company also currently sells a 4xe version of the Compass in Europe. And on the subject of smaller Jeeps like Compass and the discontinued Cherokee and Renegade, Filosa said they've been discontinued "so far." So that's not a confirmation of anything coming back, but it also suggests Jeep is conscious of the need for smaller, more affordable offerings.

