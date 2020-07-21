Jeep detailed the plug-in hybrid Renegade and the Compass it's preparing to launch on the European market, and both 4xe-badged models are powered by the same gasoline-electric powertrain. Announced at the 2019 edition of the Geneva Motor Show, the Renegade 4xe and the Compass 4xe receive a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor mounted over the rear axle. The former sips gasoline from a fuel tank made smaller to accommodate the 11.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that zaps the latter into motion. The system's total output checks in at 190 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, though a 240-horsepower variant of the 4xe drivetrain is offered on some trim levels. Jeep promises a 7.5-second sprint from zero to 62 mph, which is respectable for the segment, and a top speed of 81 mph on electricity or 124 mph in hybrid mode.

The battery pack stores enough electricity to let the motor power Jeep's plug-ins on its own for about 31 miles. The turbo four spins the front wheels, and the motor puts the rear axle into motion, so both models offer through-the-road all-wheel drive, meaning there is no mechanical connection between the two axles.