Where is the Jeep Gladiator 4xe? On the way by 2025, exec says

Where is the plug-in hybrid version of the Jeep Gladiator? It’s a natural question given the Wrangler has one since 2021 and it’s genetically similar to the Gladiator truck.

“All I can say is stay tuned,” said Jim Morrison, head of the Jeep brand. “By 2025 we’ve said we’ll electrify the entire range, so by deduction you know that’s coming.”

Morrison made the remark at an event to preview the updated 2024 Gladiator, which was revealed at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show this week.

Called 4xe (pronounced "four by e"), the plug-in hybrid electric Jeeps offer about 21 to 25 miles of electric range, but also use a traditional gasoline engine to extend travel. The Wrangler and Grand Cherokee are currently offered with 4xe models.

Jeep, which announced its EV plans last year, has previously indicated the Gladiator would be electrified in some form. The brand also said that the Wagoneer will get a 4xe variant.

While the 4xe models begin Jeep’s electric pivot, it will also introduce four all-electric models in North America and Europe by 2025. The brand said it expects half of its sales in the United States and all of its sales in Europe to be battery electric vehicles by 2030.

The all-electric push will include the Wagoneer, which Jeep says will offer 400 miles of range and 600 horsepower, as well as the smaller Recon EV. Both are planned to launch next year. In Europe, Jeep launched the Avenger EV this year.

