Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharges renamed EX40 and EC40, no 'Recharge' needed

Every automaker headed toward complete electrification is entering the naming nomenclature funnel, working on a concise ways for car shoppers to understand what's electric, what's not, and what's in between. Volvo's the latest making another big step on the path, its UK operation announcing new names for the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Those two will now be called the EX40 and EC40, respectively, falling in line with the EX90 SUV, EX30 crossover, and China-market EM90 minivan.

On top of that, the Recharge name is no more; the "EX," "EC," and a number do the work for designating pure-electrics, and the long-lived T6 and T8 badges will convey output ranking for plug-in hybrid models such as the XC60 and XC90. Speaking of which, the "XC" isn't going anywhere — that's how buyers know a model is powered, at least partially, by fire. Though this was announced in the UK, we expect the U.S. market will get the same memo in a few months.

Refinement of the electric equation will show its worth when the EX30 and EX90 make it to market. For now, though, Volvo's still trying to get both products out of software hell. Stop us if you've heard this one before, but last May, Volvo delayed the EX90 to the first half of this year for what Reuters called "more software development and testing." Last month, the automaker did the same with the EX30, informing dealers in Europe that had cars on lots ready to be delivered, "Important progress has been made but the software version 1.2 does not yet meet all the requirements necessary to be released."

More substantial changes on the electric side include a new software update called Performance. This will be available in certain markets to the new EX40 and EC40 in Twin Motor trim on the Volvo configurator, as well as the 2023-model-year EX40 and EC40 Twin Motors through the Volvo app. For an undisclosed price, it increases motor output by 34 horsepower when the Driver selects a new Performance drive mode, taking peak output to 436 horses. The code tweaks pedal mapping for quicker response, too.

And then there's a Black Edition for the EX40, EC40, and XC40 that does you-know-what: Onyx Black paint, high-gloss black badging, 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black, and a choice of microtech or textile charcoal interiors.

The ICE side isn't left out, with the B5 mild-hybrid powertrain in the XC60 and XC90 tweaked to provide around 4% better fuel economy on the WLTP cycle. In our market, the B5 AWD setup makes 247 hp and 258 lb-ft, and has a combined rating of 25 miles per gallon.