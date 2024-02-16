This 1/8-scale Lamborghini Countach cost more than a new Nissan Versa

The average price of a new car has increased significantly in recent years, but you can still find ways to call yourself the original owner for less than $20,000. Alternatively, for about the same price of a Nissan Versa you can buy a 1/8-scale model of the Lamborghini Countach.

British scale-model manufacturer Amalgam teamed up with Lamborghini to release an officially-licensed replica of the Countach LP400. It's far from being the first or the only die-cast Countach, but it's one of the biggest and undoubtedly the most detailed. Available in Giallo Fly or Rosso, the wedge-shaped coupe stretches over 20 inches long and stands out with a stunning number of details. The panels open just like on the real car, the headlights pop up, and even the gated shifter for the five-speed manual transmission has been reproduced.

Out back, you'll find a replica of the longitudinally-mounted 4.0-liter V12. It doesn't make 370 horsepower like in the real car, but parts like the fuel lines, the carburetors, and the sparkplug wires are accounted for. Amagalm even added some of the smallest clamps we've ever seen to the hoses that are part of the cooling system, and it fitted a period-correct Fiamm battery with tiny terminals in the front of the car.

Amalgam will make 199 units of the 1/8-scale Countach LP400. It notes that each model will be built by hand, a process which takes over 400 hours using thousands of parts. The tradeoff is that pricing starts at £14,835, or approximately $18,700 at the current conversion rate. For context, Nissan charges $17,530 for a 2024 Versa (including a $1,150 destination charge) with a five-speed stick.

If you're more interested in Lamborghini's current cars, Amalgam also plans to release a similarly-detailed 1/8-scale replica of the Revuelto. The model will be offered in two configurations: a standard car priced at £12,185 (around $15,300) and a tailor-made model that starts at £17,425 (roughly $21,900). The more expensive options allows enthusiasts to commission an exact replica of their life-sized Revuelto, down to the color of the stitching on the seats. Amalgam notes that working directly with Lamborghini gives it access to the brand's paint colors.