Driving the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Kia Seltos, Subaru WRX | Autoblog Podcast #819

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder. This week, they've been driving the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Kia Seltos and Autoblog's long-term WRX (which has a CD player). They discuss the Chrysler Halcyon concept and what it means for a possible 300 successor. Stellantis has adopted Tesla's NACS charging standard, and there are new rumors of an electric successor to the Kia Stinger. Finally, they take to Reddit to pick out a fun crossover in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #819

