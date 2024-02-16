Driving the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Kia Seltos, Subaru WRX | Autoblog Podcast #819

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder. This week, they've been driving the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Kia Seltos and Autoblog's long-term WRX (which has a CD player). They discuss the Chrysler Halcyon concept and what it means for a possible 300 successor. Stellantis has adopted Tesla's NACS charging standard, and there are new rumors of an electric successor to the Kia Stinger. Finally, they take to Reddit to pick out a fun crossover in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #819
Get The Podcast
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- Chrysler Halcyon EV concept: Previewing a four-door future?
- Tesla has won the EV charging wars
- Stinger's electric successor: Details leaked on the Kia EV8
- Spend My Money
Feedback
