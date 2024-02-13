Chrysler Halcyon EV concept: Previewing a four-door future?

The era of the Chrysler Airflow EV concept is over; long live the Chrysler Halcyon EV concept. This one's prettier and more autonomous, so they'll probably never actually build it, but at least it gives us hope that somebody in Stellantis design is still hung up on low-slung automobiles — and that's why we're still hung up on Chrysler.

If you squint and tilt your head a bit, you might see traces of last year's Peugeot Inception concept lurking in there. We wouldn't be surprised if that's at least partially true, but Chrysler's Halcyon takes the Peugeot's wild character even further. The Peugeot's suicide doors may be cool, but the Halcyon combines them with some Gullwing-style appendages. Hey, sedans have four doors; this thing technically has six.