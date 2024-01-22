Porsche Macan EV previewed in official sketches, days ahead of its reveal

The second-generation Porsche Macan will make its debut for the 2025 model year with electric power. We've seen camouflaged test mules, we've driven pre-production prototypes, and now the brand has published design sketches to give us the best look yet at the upcoming SUV.

Porsche started the project on a blank slate, in terms of both design and technology. "Every new sports car has to be very clearly recognizable as part of the Porsche product family and the model in question, but it also has to be perceived as 'the new one,'" said Michael Mauer, vice president of the company's design department. He adds that balancing heritage and innovation can be tricky.

The sketches suggest that the next-generation Macan wears a design that's more closely aligned with the Taycan than with the original Macan, which will remain in production for several years after its successor arrives. Up front, the SUV wears thin horizontal headlights with LED accents and a second pair of lights integrated into the bumper. Out back, there's a light bar that stretches across the entire width of the car. Earlier spy shots confirm that the new Macan's silhouette and proportions continue to put a bigger focus on design than on utility.

Mauer noted that making the Macan an EV was both a pro and a con for Porsche's designers.

"The absence of the massive engine block allows us to have a more pronounced interpretation of the typical topography of the [hood]. At the same time, the battery is still rather large, so it takes up a lot of space and could disturb the vehicle's defining width-to-height ratio."

We've already seen the second-generation Macan's interior, so we know that it borrows technology and styling cues from recent additions to the Porsche range, including the updated variants of the Cayenne and the Panamera. The driver faces a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, there's a razor-shaped shifter located on the dashboard, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen displays the infotainment system. Buyers can pay extra for a second 10.9-inch touchscreen embedded into the part of the dashboard that's directly ahead of the front passenger.

Technical details remain under wraps for the most part, but Porsche has released a few tidbits of information in the past few years. The new Macan rides on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture developed jointly with Audi, and it will offer dual-motor all-wheel-drive. In its most powerful configuration, the SUV will develop about 603 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. Less powerful variants will also be part of the range. Weight — a significant statistic, especially when we're talking about a Porsche — hasn't been released yet.

Porsche will present the next-generation Macan in Singapore this Thursday, January 25. Sales will start shortly after, though pricing hasn't been announced yet. As for the current Macan, it will stick around for an undetermined amount of time for buyers who don't want an electric car.