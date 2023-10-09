2024 Porsche Macan Electric Preview: Next-gen in every possible way

The 2024 Porsche Macan will be all-new and all-electric … except when it’s neither of those things. What now? You see, the next-generation Macan will in fact be all-electric, based on Porsche’s new “PPE” electric vehicle platform. However, Porsche will continue to sell the gas-powered, first-generation model alongside it in dealerships for as long as the market demands it. In short, there will be two 2024 Macans and possibly two 2025s, two 2026s and so on.

Although we’ve only driven camouflaged examples of the 2024 Macan Electric (as it will be known to differentiate it from the surviving first-generation models), it’s easy to see that it looks about as different as two generations of a Porsche can look. Its front end is much lower to the ground (presumably for aero), with a much smaller grille opening filled with active aero flaps that are also closer to the ground. The result is a rather tall and blunt face that’s vaguely Tesla-ish, albeit with headlight units clearly inspired by the Taycan. The rear is even more coupe-like than before, echoing the Cayenne Coupe model and, well, the 911. Like those two Porsches, the Macan Electric gets a spoiler that automatically deploys depending on speed and other factors, such as when the sunroof is open (the Panamera’s does this, too).

The Macan Electric model lineup will be comparable to the Taycan’s with base, 4S and Turbo models to start (one would imagine a Turbo S and GTS will eventually be part of the equation). As such, the base Macan Electric will have a single motor at the rear, while the 4S and Turbo will have motors on both axles and therefore more power. A key difference between the Macan Electric and Taycan will be that there will only be one battery shared throughout the Macan lineup. Range will differ by motors/models. Porsche did not have EPA range estimates at the time of our drive, but claims a greater than 310-mile range for the Turbo on the optimistic WLTP cycle. Anecdotally, a Turbo test vehicle we drove showed 150 miles of range left with a half charge. The Taycan has shown to greatly exceed its official EPA range estimates, but don’t be surprised if the Macan’s eventual estimates are less than the 300 or so we saw.

We dive deeper into everything we know about the 2024 Porsche Macan Electric below, including what we could glean from the interior and our extensive test drive through the Santa Monica Mountains. In short, though, the Macan Electric is yet another promising EV, but we wonder if some of the Macan’s driving magic has been lost.

Spy photos taken in Germany back in 2021

What are the Macan Electric interior and in-car technology like?

We didn’t get a complete look at the Macan Electric interior during our prototype drive, but what we did see is in keeping with what's shown in spy photos shown above from two-plus years ago. There are very obviously lots of elements shared with the recently introduced 2024 Porsche Cayenne. There are the new, simplified climate controls on the center console, the same cowl-less all-digital instrument screen (with questionably useful layout options), the same 12.3-inch touchscreen, and the toggle shifter placed between the two screens on the dash.

The dash itself is lower than the Cayenne’s, and a prominent ledge spans from wheel to passenger door that creates a more attractive tiered appearance. Said ledge also provides a useful place to rest your hand while operating the touchscreen. The console itself is more of a floating concept, complete with extra storage and down-low cupholders. This would be the benefit of not having a transmission and driveline tunnel below.

Apart from the switchgear shared with the Cayenne, materials quality wasn’t finalized in our prototype test vehicles. We can report, however, that Porsche will offer interesting hues inside, including a handsome purple.

How big is the Macan Electric?

We did not know dimensions at the time of this writing, but judging by our time in the cabin, it’s unlikely that the Macan Electric is appreciably bigger in terms of passenger or cargo space than the gas-only first-generation. Given the more raked roofline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that cargo space is less than the surviving first-generation model.

We would expect more than one front seat option, with all possessing ample adjustability range. We had no problem getting comfortable and enjoyed plenty of leg- and headroom up front during our day-long drive in various Macan Electric prototypes.

What are the Macan Electric range and performance specs?

We do not know the final specs for any of the Macan Electric models, nor their EPA ranges. This is what we do know, however:

First, every Macan will have the same approximately 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack, so range will depend on the motors of each model. Theoretically, that would seem to imply that the base model, with only one motor and less power, will possess the greatest range. Considering our Turbo prototype showed 150 miles remaining with half a charge, it’s very possible that the base Macan Electric could go well beyond 300 miles. The only official claim to range Porsche is making is a greater than 310-mile range for the Turbo on the WLTP cycle, but WLTP figures typically overshoot EPA numbers, so take that with a grain of salt.

All will benefit from 800-volt electrical architecture, which results in extremely fast charging. We saw charge speeds of 288 kW and 295 kW (exceeding the estimated 270-kW maximum mentioned in Porsche press materials) while recharging at an Electrify America 350-kW station.

The base Macan Electric will have a single motor, located at the rear axle providing rear-wheel drive. The Macan Electric 4S model will have a second motor of comparable output, located at the front axle, providing all-wheel drive.

The Macan Electric Turbo, and likely an eventual GTS and Turbo S, will have the same motor up front, but a more powerful motor at the rear to provide greater acceleration. Porsche has said the highest output of the PPE platform initially will be the equivalent of 603 horsepower, so it’s possible that’s what the Turbo will produce along with more than 737 pound-feet of torque. Porsche claims this initial top model will be capable of a sub-3.5-second 0-62-mph sprint and a top speed greater than 155 mph.

What's the Macan Electric like to drive?

We got an opportunity to extensively drive 4S and Turbo versions of Macan Electric prototypes in the Santa Monica Mountains, on the highway north of them and in crippling beach traffic on the Pacific Coach Highway. It was fun, until it very much wasn’t.

Here’s the downside first: The Macan Electric does not possess the same exceptional steering of the surviving first-generation Macan. It’s lighter in effort and there is an artificial quality to it that runs counter to what we’ve come to expect from Porsche in general and the Macan specifically. The various drive modes also don’t change the steering, per Porsche tradition (usually not a problem). There’s also the matter of all that extra battery weight, which simply can’t be hidden. In total, the Macan Electric doesn’t feel as lithe and athletic as the first-generation model.

That said, the Macan Electric accelerates with ferocious speed, and its cornering capability is exceptional, as it blazed through tight, technical mountain roads that most luxury SUVs (including electric ones) would putter along like a fish out of water. Power distribution depends on drive mode, with more power added from the front axle as you go up the performance ladder (utilizing the rear motor only is the most efficient). PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) and air suspension are likely to be standard on all Macan Electrics, the latter mostly because it allows the ride height to be raised enough to be classified as an SUV. That’s key for certain regulatory hurdles. On the other hand, an air suspension and PASM allow for different settings tied to drive mode, and therefore greater comfort or road holding depending on the road ahead of you.

For the first time, the Macan will be available with rear-axle steering, which narrows the turning radius and is beneficial when cornering. It was included on our Turbo prototype vehicle, but Porsche was not able to confirm whether it would be standard or optional, and then on which models.

What is the 2024 Macan Electric price and when will it go on sale?

We do not know pricing for the 2024 Porsche Macan Electric at the time of this writing, but one would assume it’ll be more than the current lineup of gas-only, first-generation Macans that’ll be sold concurrently for 2024.

For reference, the base 2023 Macan starts at $64,200, including the destination charge. The Macan S starts at $75,600, while the GTS goes for $90,100 (there’s no longer a Turbo).

We also don’t know the exact on-sale date, but it’s apparently a 2024 model, so it would theoretically be sometime next year, almost certainly in the first half.