Ford reveals various Mustang GT3 race car liveries for series around the world

Ford just dropped a whole cache of photos revealing what its GT3 race car Mustangs will look like when they hit the grid in their respective series.

We saw the Mustang GT3 for its full reveal and learned everything about it last year, but now you can check out all the photos of it dressed up in race garb. Up first in the gallery above is the black and gold Proton Competition car that will be competing in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Next are the identical 55 and 77 Proton cars wearing the blue and green livery. The 55 car will see its first action at the upcoming Rolex 24 at Daytona and then compete in IMSA for the season, while the 77 car (singled out directly above) will eventually take part in WEC races once that season starts. Ford previously said that Proton would be fielding an entry in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, so expect to see the No. 77 hitting Circuit de la Sarthe later this year.

Lastly, Ford revealed the Dinamic GT liveries, and these Mustangs are set to take on SRO’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe with the first race being at Paul Ricard in April. This pair is wearing identical black, green and white liveries.

