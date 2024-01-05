CES 2024 Preview: What to look for in Las Vegas next week

CES is here! Join us starting Monday, Jan. 9, for coverage of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. It's gearing up to be a strange one. The bigger U.S. automakers have begged off this year, largely citing costs and complications in the wake of the 2023 UAW strike. If you were expecting to hear updates from the Detroit Three about their electric pickup efforts, you'll have to wait for the next big thing.

While there won't be quite as many automotive debuts as there have been in some years past, 2024 is shaping up to be fascinating nonetheless, with new AI-powered tech and advances in automation likely to grab the biggest headlines. As for us? Well, we're told they're going to let us play with a tractor and do our best James Bond impression with a remotely driven BMW. What could possibly go wrong!?

Here are some of the 2024 CES stories to watch this week.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Autoblog editors Byron Hurd and James Riswick will be on the ground to sniff out the latest, neatest, and just plain weirdest items on offer at CES 2024.

Show information and dates:

When: January 9-12, 2024

Where: Multiple Venues, Las Vegas, NV,

URL: www.ces.tech