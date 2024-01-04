Toyota Prius, Ford Super Duty, Kia EV9 are 2024 North American Car, Truck, Utility of the Year winners

The winners of the 2024 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year (NACTOY) awards have been announced. This is the 30th anniversary of the awards, and jurors (including Autoblog Editor-In-Chief Greg Migliore) picked these three vehicles from an array of 52 new cars, trucks and SUVs.
2024 North American Car of the Year: Toyota Prius / Prius Prime
- 2024 Toyota Prius
The Prius and Prius Prime take home the car award, which marks only the second time that Toyota has won a NACTOY award. The previous time was in 2004 with the second-generation Toyota Prius. It also represents the only hybrid to win this year, and it beat out the Honda Accord and the Hyundai Ioniq 6.
2024 North American Truck of the Year: Ford Super Duty
- 2023 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor Off-Road Package
The only purely internal-combustion winner this year is the Ford Super Duty. It beat the Chevy Colorado and the Silverado EV for the commendation. It brings Ford's overall NACTOY total to 16, keeping it as the most awarded brand in the award's history, as well as continuing a four-year winning streak in the truck category.
2024 North American Utility of the Year: Kia EV9
- 2024 Kia EV9
Kia once again takes home a NACTOY award with an electric vehicle: the three-row EV9. It's based on the same electric vehicle architecture as Kia's winner last year, the EV6. It's also one of the few three-row electric options on the market, and one that's large enough for that third row to be usable. It marks the eighth win for the Hyundai Motor Group as a whole, but that was a given for Utility of the Year, because the other finalists were the Genesis Electrified GV70 and the Hyundai Kona and Kona Electric.
