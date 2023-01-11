Acura Integra, Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6 win 2023 North American Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle of the Year

After much testing and deliberation, the winners have 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards have been announced. Previously whittled down to three finalists in each category over the course of the past year, the 2023 NACTOY winners are as follows:

The Integra nameplate has been revived for the 2023 model year, with the Honda Civic-based sedan offering an affordable sport compact from the luxury brand. You can read our First Drive review of the Acura Integra here .

The Acura Integra has won in this year's Car category, beating out the Hyundai Genesis Electrified G80 and Nissan Z .

The Ford F-150 Lightning has taken the award in the Truck category, knocking out the other two finalists, the Chevy Silverado ZR2 and the Lordstown Endurance . It was interesting to see two all-electric contenders in the pickup field, one based on a legacy platform, and the other coming from a new company and using novel, in-wheel motor technology. It's Ford's third NACTOY Truck win a row.

Kia EV6 has taken the top spot in the Utility Vehicle category, over two other all-electric rivals, the Cadillac Lyriq and Genesis GV60. This seems like it was probably the toughest choice for the NACTOY jurors, as these are each excellent EVs.

The Kia EV6 is built on the same E-GMP electric platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Genesis GV60, which means it has 800-volt battery architecture for extremely fast charging, available all-wheel drive and plenty of power. The EV6 has quickly become a favorite at Autoblog, especially since joining our long-term fleet. Read more about it in our First Drive, buying guide and long-term reviews.

About NACTOY

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards are voted on by 50 jurors who work for media outlets across North America who narrow the field, which was originally 47 vehicles, three times over the course of the year. Jurors also test the semifinalists at an October group event in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Autoblog Editor-In Chief is a member of the jury.

The Honda Civic (Car), Ford Maverick (Truck) and Ford Bronco (Utility Vehicle) were the 2022 winners.

