Scout applies to trademark at least 29 names for the coming lineup

Scout Motors went on a trademark application spree at the USPTO this year and probably isn't finished. Among the 41 petitions submitted, more than two dozen are devoted to potential names for the coming lineup of battery-electric off-roaders. First, as anyone would expect, Scout covered bases by asking for the rights to historical names. These 17 names with some sort of vintage connection are: Aristocrat, Rallye, Scout 80, Scout 800, Scout II, Sno-Star, Sportstar, SR-2, SSII, Spirit, Super Scout, Terra, Terrastar, Trailstar, Travelstar, Travelstar XL and Traveltop. The most important wordmarks start with Scout 80, the first model International Harvester launched for the Scout lineup in 1960. Following that came the Scout 800, hitting the market in 1966, followed by evolutions known as 800A and 800B. Then came the Scout II in 1971.

As a brief intro to what all this might mean for future Scouts, the Scout 800 introduced a V8 engine to the range. The Aristocrat package that could be had on the 800A came with two-tone paint, a roof rack, and rally wheels. The Rallye Package offered on the Scout II and Traveler added fancy rally wheels plus stripes and "rallye" badging on the fenders. The 800B Sno-Star Edition (pictured) came with a snow plow from the factory — one of the perks of being owned by a truck maker. An Indiana outfit called Custom Vehicles Incorporated (CVI) specialized in creating packages for Scouts; the Scout Sportstar and its lurid plaid interior was one of them. CVI also created the Terra, Trailstar and Travelstar. A limited-edition version of the SR-2 built on the 800A came in either Flame Red or gold, identified by the double hood stripes, double stripes just below the shoulder line, and "SR-2" in a stripe along the lower bodysides. International Harvester released a Spirit of '76 special edition to celebrate America's bicentennial, which could be the connection to the Spirit trademark. The Super Scout, also known as the SSII, was a stripped-down version with fabric roof and doors inspired by the off-road racing Scouts. The Traveltop was a short-wheelbase, hardtop version of the Scout Traveler, which was ironic considering the Traveler added 18 inches of wheelbase to the Scout to provide more room and a more luxurious experience.

Then there are 12 more potential names that are new and almost all decidedly farm-like, potentially ominous, somewhat Transformer-y, and we think much better fits for an F-150-sized pickup than an SUV: Baler, Carolina, Cultivator, Forma, Grade, Harrow, Hauler, Reaper, Scythe, Swather, Tellus and Thresher. Carolina is the odd one out, a sweet and wistful name for a rural rig. And if Scout applies the Reaper name to anything other than a lowered, 900-hp street truck that only comes in quintuple black, it'll be a shame.