Nearly half of Buick dealers choose buyout over investing to sell EVs

In 2022, General Motors gave Buick dealers across the nation a simple choice: invest a significant amount of money to prepare for EVs or opt for a buyout. Over a year later, the brand has reportedly lost nearly half of its dealerships as it prepares to roll out its first electric cars.

Trade journal Automotive News reported that the number of Buick dealers in the United States dropped by about 47% during 2023. At the beginning of the year, the network included 1,958 stores; fast-forward to December and that figure stands at approximately 1,000. More dealers could throw in the towel in the coming weeks, as the publication adds that the buyout program remains open and will continue.

Dollar figures haven't been released, so we don't know precisely how much money a dealer who opts out can claim from General Motors or how much money a dealer needs to spend to stick with the brand. However, the latter figure falls somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000, Automotive News learned. Dealers notably need to invest in equipment (such as charging stations) and training.

Buick doesn't seem fazed by the exodus.

"I'm really pleased with where we are. The network, where we are now, is a good size. It's with dealers who are focused on the business, who've shown that they can recover the volume that the dealers who transitioned away were doing," company boss Duncan Aldred said.

According to Automotive News, the dealers who chose to stop selling Buick models accounted for about 20% of the brand's sales in the United States. Buick told the publication that around 89% of the American population still lives within 25 miles of one of its dealerships.

General Motors extended the same offer to Cadillac dealerships in 2020, and about 150 stores allegedly chose to leave. For context, the dealer network consisted of 880 locations in the United States before executives floated the buyout offer. The dealers who left received between $300,000 to $500,000, the report adds, while preparing to sell electric cars would have set them back by around $200,000.

