2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R takes horsepower crown from TRX

Ford announced a number of updates to the 2024 F-150 line a few months ago, including for the Raptor models. But one detail left dangling was the horsepower number for the Raptor R. All Ford said was that it was aiming for more than 700 horsepower. Well, Ford hit that and then some, as the Raptor R officially makes 720 horsepower.

Generally, more horsepower is a good thing, but this is particularly significant as now the Raptor R is more powerful than the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX. Granted, the TRX is heading off into the sunset, but we're certain that Ford and its boosters will all be celebrating the achievement. As for how Ford got the extra power from the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, a representative told us that it has a revised engine calibration and "reduced air inlet losses."