2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R takes horsepower crown from TRX

Ford announced a number of updates to the 2024 F-150 line a few months ago, including for the Raptor models. But one detail left dangling was the horsepower number for the Raptor R. All Ford said was that it was aiming for more than 700 horsepower. Well, Ford hit that and then some, as the Raptor R officially makes 720 horsepower.
Generally, more horsepower is a good thing, but this is particularly significant as now the Raptor R is more powerful than the 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX. Granted, the TRX is heading off into the sunset, but we're certain that Ford and its boosters will all be celebrating the achievement. As for how Ford got the extra power from the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, a representative told us that it has a revised engine calibration and "reduced air inlet losses."
- 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Image Credit: Ford
Torque figures remain unchanged at 640 pound-feet. And that leaves the TRX with a remaining claim to fame, since it makes 650. The Ford representative did note that the new Raptor R makes more torque through the rev band than before, which should make the new R feel more potent despite the same peak figure. Unfortunately, Ford didn't share actual charts for the power and torque curves.
Other Raptor changes this year include tweaked grilles, graphics, lights and a new color. The interior picks up a shift indicator and additional head-up display layout. More interesting are the updated Fox LiveValve shocks that now adjust both rebound and compression, and those are available even on the regular Raptor. But beyond those changes, the Raptors are relatively unchanged. 2024 Raptors are available for ordering right now, though pricing hasn't been set. We're expecting each model to be close to the current ones, which start around $79,000 for the regular Raptor, and around $109,000 for the top dog (dino?) Raptor R.
