2024 Ford F-150 Raptor gets trick suspension and other upgrades

Like the rest of the 2024 Ford F-150 lineup revealed at the Detroit Auto Show, the Raptor and Raptor R aren't radically different, with modestly updated exteriors. But Ford has endowed them with a number of thoughtful new features to make them better than ever.

Visually, the major changes to the Raptors are with the grilles. They've been enlarged and the design integrates elements of the headlights. New vinyl graphics for the sides and the hood are available, with the Raptor R's available "V8" decal going away. They can be placed on a new paint scheme, too, called Shelter Green, which is exclusive to the Raptor line.

The Raptor R keeps its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, but Ford hasn't given final power and torque numbers. At the F-150 reveal event Tuesday night, reveal presenters promised the Raptor R is "targeted to be the most powerful high performance off-road truck ever" with "over 700 horsepower," which is the current R's rating. This strongly suggests they're pumping up the R to overtake the Ram TRX's 702 horsepower.

One of the design changes is also functional. A new modular front bumper is available on the regular Raptor, and that offers enough clearance for Ford to add 37-inch tires, something previously exclusive to the Raptor R. Those tires sit on a new wheel design, and the bumper design offers better clearance for approaching obstacles and the ability to fit accessories such as a light bar. Stronger, larger forged tow hooks come with the modular bumper, too.

The bumper and tires are part of an optional package for the standard Raptor that comes with another big upgrade: Dual Live Valve Fox shocks. Unlike the current iteration of the Fox Live Valve shocks, which is standard equipment on the 2024 Raptor, the optional Dual Live Valve adds adaptive rebound damping, as well as compression damping. Ford says this will improve on-road performance and off-road stability.

Some slight changes have been made inside the Raptors. A shift indicator has been added to the instrument cluster, and the head-up display has a "performance view." The aforementioned performance package includes a set of Recaro seats. And the only other Raptor option (aside from colors and accessories) is a sunroof.

Everything else is pretty familiar. The regular Raptor's same twin-turbo V6 with 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque carries over along with the 10-speed automatic transmission. The rear suspension remains a five-link, coil-sprung live axle design, and off-road features such as Trail Control off-road cruise control, one-pedal driving and multiple terrain modes are still included on every Raptor.

The 2024 F-150s will be available sometime next year, with ordering starting tonight. Pricing hasn't been set yet, but we expect that the Raptors will see slight increases over their current base prices. For reference, the current Raptor starts at just under $79,000, and the Raptor R at just above $109,000.

