Ford Fiesta, Fusion, Lincoln MKZ recalled over doors that can open while driving

Ford has issued a safety recall that applies to the Fiesta and the Fusion, and Lincoln is recalling the MKZ as part of the same campaign. The recalled cars competed in different segments, but they were all built with faulty door latches that can allow the doors to open while driving.

Assigned recall number 23V-775 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and 20S15 internally, the campaign includes 45,173 cars, though Ford estimates the defect is only found in about 1% of these vehicles. The full list of recalled cars is below.

198 units of the 2015 Fiesta built between December 5, 2014, and January 30, 2015.

41,061 units of the 2016 Fusion built between December 13, 2014, and July 31, 2015.

3,914 units of the 2016 MKZ built between December 13, 2014, and July 31, 2015.

To further narrow it down, Ford notes that only cars that either are, or have been, registered in relatively warm-weather states are affected. These include Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Fiesta, Fusion, and MKZ models registered in overseas territories are part of the recall, too.

Ford told the NHTSA that the latch's pawl spring tab can crack in hot temperatures, which prevents the door from latching. While motorists are unlikely to drive off with a door that won't close, the firm adds that the door may end up latching after several attempts to close it, but if this happens it could unexpectedly open while driving. Increased wind noise and a "door ajar" message are signs that the latch is broken.

Dealers have received 14 latch-related warranty claims since October 2015. Ford is not aware of accidents or injuries linked to the issue.

Owners of affected cars will need to stop by an authorized Ford or Lincoln dealer so that a technician can inspect the date code on the door latches and replace the part(s) if needed. Drivers who have already paid to get the problem can claim a refund before December 22, 2023.

This isn't the first time the Fiesta, the Fusion, and the MKZ have been recalled due to a door latch-related problem. Assigned recall number 20V-177, a campaign issued on March 23, 2020, applied to 248,912 cars (including 37,122 units of the Fiesta, 192,146 units of the Fusion, and 19,644 units of the MKZ) also registered in warm-weather states. This campaign included older cars, including vehicles built during the 2014 model year, but it aimed to fix a similar latch pawl spring-related problem that could also cause the doors to swing open while driving.