Ford issues recalls for Fiesta, Fusion, E-Series, and Lincoln MKZ

Ford has issued two new safety recalls for North America. The first covers certain 2014-15 Ford Fiestas, 2014-16 Ford Fusions, and 2014-16 Lincoln MKZs with doors that might not close properly. The second pertains to 2021 Ford E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles with a wiring harness that might chaffe and expose important wiring.

Ford is recalling 268,343 Fiesta hatchbacks, Fusion sedans, and MKZ sedans across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with 248,912 of the affected vehicles located in the U.S. The recall says the "latch pawl spring-tab design" could crack in locations where the temperature gets too hot. If the tab breaks, the door might not shut. Or, worse, the door will shut temporarily and reopen once the vehicle is in motion. As a fix, Ford dealers will remove and replace the side door latches.

In a separate recall, Ford is targeting 3,631 2021 E-Series stripped chassis and cutaway vehicles. These vehicles could have frame-mounted wiring harnesses that could deteriorate and break due to rubbing on the frame. If the chaffing wears down the harness, wiring for the fuel, trailer tow, and antilock braking systems could be exposed and damaged. In the worst-case scenario, the damage to the fuel pump wiring could cause the pump to stop working, which could stall the vehicle.

Those with affected E-Series vehicles should bring them in to dealerships for inspection. If there is no damage, technicians will add anti-abrasion tape over the area and "ensure clearance to surrounding components." If the harness is damaged, the wiring will be spliced and fixed, then anti-abrasion tape will be added.

Ford also issued a third recall, but it is specifically for the Canadian market. On 54,292 examples of 2006-10 Ford Fusions, 2006-10 Mercury Milans, and 2006-10 Lincoln MKZs, a valve inside the hydraulic control unit might stick open. According to Ford, this could result in a longer brake pedal travel, which could possibly create dangerous situations if the driver is unaware. Dealerships will inspect the control units and replace those that are defective.

Related Video: