2025 Dodge Charger allegedly getting 885-horsepower EV option

The next-generation Dodge Charger — which will replace the Challenger — remains largely shrouded in secrecy. While official details are few and far between, an unverified report claims that the top-of-the-line model will offer more horsepower than the outgoing Hellcat V8.

Citing an anonymous inside source, our colleagues at The Drive wrote that the electric variant of the Charger will be offered with three basic drivetrains. Straight-six-powered variants will likely be offered as well for enthusiasts who aren't interested in battery-powered technology.

Keep in mind the following numbers come from completely unverified sources and have not been confirmed by Dodge. So, get a couple grains of salt ready.

Starting with the electric side of the range, the entry-level system will rely on a 400-volt architecture and a single, rear-mounted motor to put about 402 horsepower under the driver's right foot. That's less than the 456-horse output that has been previously reported, though at the time Dodge clarified that its figures weren't set in stone yet and that it planned to offer upgrade packages to buyers who want more power.

The mid-range model will also use a 400-volt architecture, but it will get a second, front-mounted electric motor for an output of around 670 horsepower and through-the-road all-wheel-drive. That's more than what was previously reported, and here again an upgrade package could increase that number. Finally, the range-topping EV will deliver 885 horsepower thanks in part to an 800-volt electrical architecture.

On the gasoline-burning side of the range, the same report claims that buyers will have at least two variants of the Hurricane straight-six engine to choose from. The entry-level model (which will likely serve as the entry point to the full line-up) will be rated at 420 horsepower, while a higher-output model with 510 horses on tap will be positioned higher up. That's less than the EVs on paper, but The Drive accurately points out that the power-to-weight ratio could easily even out the performance difference between the drivetrains; batteries are heavy.

Dodge hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't published the Charger's final specifications, so most of what we know about the model comes from various leaks. Pictures of what looks like a pre-production body seemingly taken inside a factory notably show a transmission tunnel, which adds credibility to the rumor claiming the Hurricane engine will be on the menu. These images also confirm that the coupe won't change much as it makes the transition from a concept (pictured) to a production model. Sales should start for the 2025 model year.

