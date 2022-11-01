Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept gets upgrades for SEMA

If there's one message that Dodge has consistently tried to reinforce over the past couple of decades, it's one of muscle. From the rebirth of the Hemi engine to the new introduction of its current Hellcat-branded apogee, Stellantis has clearly positioned Dodge as the preeminent power broker in the United States. And that's not likely to change as Dodge makes the transition from gasoline to electricity, as evidenced by the Charger Daytona SRT Concept that bowed over the summer. Dodge is still tweaking pretty much everything about the concept, from the color of its retro-inspired interior and exterior to the sound of its so-called Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system. The latest iteration will debut this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The most immediately recognizable change to the Charger Daytona SRT Concept is its Stryker Red exterior color. But while we appreciate the change in hue, much more important is the announcement of a "stair-step" approach to electrified power levels. First, bear in mind that Dodge is calling these "nine possible powertrain outputs for the all-electric muscle car concept," so they aren't meant to be taken as final figures. But Dodge has committed to displaying three levels of electric power at SEMA. The first two are based on a 400-volt system with output levels of 340 kilowatts (456 hp) and 440 kilowatts (590 hp). The third level is an "as-yet-unannounced, factory delivered, power-level 800-volt SRT Banshee powertrain package." Perhaps it's a coincidence that 340 and 440 are two classic Dodge muscle car engine displacements, but probably not.

Those are base power levels, and Dodge plans to offer upgrade kits courtesy of its Direct Connection in-house aftermarket arm. Two so-called eStages are proposed for the 340-kW model, boosting power to either 370 kW (495 hp) or 400 kW (535 hp). The 440-kW level has kits of 470 kW (630 hp) and 500 kW (670 hp). Each eStage includes a “crystal” key that plugs into the dash and is tied to the vehicle's VIN, enabling the extra power.

You'll note that Dodge isn't talking horsepower for its highest-rung of electric performance. The 800-volt SRT Banshee powertrain package will indeed offer Direct Connection upgrades, as proven by the “Stage 2” fender badging on the SRT Concept, the 18-inch Direct Connection lightweight carbon-fiber concept wheels, and, perhaps more tantalizingly, the 305mm drag radials at all four corners. Remember, this EV sends power to all four wheels, and we're expecting some truly ridiculous measurements — four-digit horsepower levels? — from the impending production car this foreshadows.

Another unique feature of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept is its Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. Dodge says all exhaust sounds are basically caused by the movement of air, and that the same kind of tuning that's done with internal combustion can be done with its EV. To aid in getting it just right, Dodge is inviting people who show up to their booth at SEMA to hear various tunes, then rank and evaluate them.