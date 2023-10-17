Next-gen Dodge Charger chassis looks just like two-door Daytona SRT concept

When the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric concept car was revealed last year, Dodge made it clear that it was not just some highly optimistic styling exercise. It is meant to preview new electric Dodge muscle cars. Now there are photos (shown at top) circulating on internet forums and social media of some prototype chassis of, presumably, the next Charger (unless these will actually be badged Challenger), and it looks almost exactly like the concept, down to the two passenger doors.

We're not entirely sure who took the photos or where they originated, as no one has seemed to take credit. Honestly, whoever took them probably doesn't want credit considering they were probably either directly or indirectly employed by Stellantis and would probably not be employed if the photos were traced back to them. Anyway, on to the chassis in the photos.

Obviously, they're two-door bodies, just like the Daytona SRT. Assuming this will be badged as a Charger, that will be a big shift for the product that's been a four-door sedan since 2005. There's a thick B-pillar here that wasn't on the concept, but that was likely unavoidable for safety reasons. The good news is that it appears to be designed to hide behind the rear quarter window to maintain the clean hardtop appearance. We can also see that there's an enormous hole in the back of the shell, which suggests that, just like the concept, it will have a big lift back that will make it surprisingly practical.

And of course being a unibody, we get a good look at the rear fenders that have the same second-generation Charger-inspired rising shoulder line and generally uncluttered sheetmetal.