2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, UAW strike, and Dodge keeps ICE | Autoblog Podcast #804

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. It's a packed show this week, with the 2023 Japan Mobility Show dominating the conversation. First, they talk news, beginning with UAW strike updates. From there, it's on to the semi-confirmation that Dodge will sell gasoline-powered versions of its new Charger. They take a look at Honda's decision to back away from its cheap EVs based on GM's Ultium battery platform. Then they get to the big reveals and concepts this week in Tokyo, with concepts by Honda, Mazda, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, Mitsubishi and Toyota. After that, it's time for the latest reviews. Both have spent time in the Autoblog long-term 2023 Toyota Sienna, and they pivot to the new Onyx package for the Subaru Ascent. The show ends with some talk of fall beers. Phew, it's a packed podcast!

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #804

