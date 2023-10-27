2023 Japan Mobility Show Mega Photo Gallery: All the highlights and reveals from Tokyo

The 2023 Japan Mobility Show managed to serve up a surprise heap of exciting and futuristic designs and production reveals. Our staff was on the ground in Tokyo for this year's show, where we captured not just all of the latest automotive trends, but some genuinely weird and fascinating stuff.
But on to the cars. This year's show featured introductions from Daihatsu, Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki and Toyota. Some are weird; some are wild; most are probably destined to change significantly before production or merely fade into the void with the rest of the industry's vaporware, but if even a few of these make it to showrooms, we'll consider it a win. Scroll on down for our live galleries of each of the show's major debuts (and cars we're only now seeing in person for the first time). Enjoy!
BMW X2 and iX2
- BMW X2
- Daihatsu me:MO concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Daihatsu Vision Copen
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Daihatsu Osanpo
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Daihatsu Uniform concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Honda Prelude concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Honda Sustania-C and Pocket Concepts
- Honda Sustania-C and Pocket Concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Honda CI-MEV Concept
- Honda CI-MEV
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Infiniti Qe concept
- Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
- Lexus LF-ZC
- Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
- Lexus LF-ZL
- Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
- Mazda Iconic SP concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Mitsubishi D:X Concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Nissan Hyper Force concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Nissan Hyper Tourer concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- IMG_6533 copy
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Subaru Sport Mobility Concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Suzuki Swift
- Suzuki Swift
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Suzuki eWX Concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Suzuki eVX concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Toyota FT-3e
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
- Toyota FT-Se
- Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
