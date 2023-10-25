2024 Honda Passport starts at $43,275, up $830 over 2023

Earlier this month, Honda loosed the details on the 2024 Passport. Mostly a shorter version of the old Pilot, it is also mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only revision common to the entire lineup is a new center console with a larger storage bin. Among individual trims, the TrailSport received the most attention. The adventure variant of the adventure crossover sits on a wider track, stretched nearly half an inch, and wears a quartet of nearly 30-inch General Grabber A/T tires on 18-inch wheels. The suspension's shocks, springs, and antiroll bars have been retuned for better off-road ride quality and wheel articulation. And there's a new Diffused Sky Blue exterior color exclusive to the TrailSport, plus a few revised components in the HPD accessories catalog.

At the top, the former Elite trim becomes the Black Edition and sheds any of the model's purported focus on outdoorsy types. It comes in either Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic II, or Platinum White and fits a bundle of gloss black trim, including the standard 20-inch wheels. Occupants enjoy heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, red accent lighting, and red stitching.

We expected pricing to hew close to the 2023 model, and we'd say that's the case. While we calibrate our understanding of the ever-changing new normal, any increase of less than $2,000 feels like an unqualified victory. The bumps here run from $830 to $1,440, the higher $1,375 destination fee making up $30 of that. MSRPs for the 2024 Passport and their changes from 2023 are:

EX-L: $43,275 ($830)

$43,275 ($830) TrailSport: $45,875 ($930)

$45,875 ($930) Black Edition: $49,345 ($1,440)

On the other hand, when the Passport debuted for the 2019 model year, the front-wheel drive EX-L trim cost $33,085, the range-topping Elite trim ran $40,325. The sole front-driver left the lineup for the 2023 model year, now every trim comes with all-wheel drive.

All Passports are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, shifting through a nine-speed automatic. The Passport's rated to tow 5,000 pounds, but doing so would put a big dent in the SUV's already thirsty, unladen fuel economy of 19 miles per gallon in the city, 24 mpg on the highway, and 21 mpg combined.