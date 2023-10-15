U.S.-Mexico border congestion is complicating automakers' lives

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, there’s no denying that the U.S. has some significant challenges at its southern border. The droves of people attempting to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. have complicated trade between the two countries as border authorities’ limited resources and increasing political scrutiny have made it difficult to move goods. While that will have an impact on the prices of several consumer goods, it will also slow vehicle and parts shipments needed to keep the U.S. auto industry running.

Automotive News reported that the Texas border has been particularly slow, as the state has implemented new screening measures for illegal crossings and drugs. That extra effort has had a severe impact on border logistics, to the point that Bloomberg estimated 19,000 trucks and $1.9 billion in cargo were stranded in Mexico waiting to cross. Officials said the delays have created wait times of up to 24 hours and a line of trucks 14 miles long.

The delays will likely have a noticeable impact on the U.S. auto industry. Mexico manufactures millions of cars each year, the majority of which end up here. Nissan, General Motors, Stellantis and others have noted slight delays, but there’s little wiggle room for the Big 3 while the UAW strike rages on. Should the strike end, slowness at the border would make it difficult to ramp up production and make up for lost time.

There have been some promising signs in recent times, such as the Bridge of the Americas between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, reopening after a three-week closure. Still, the challenges created by border congestion have led some to take drastic measures. A few manufacturers have begun flying parts over the border, while General Motors noted that it was shipping components “on a limited basis” by sea.

