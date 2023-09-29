These are the cars built by UAW and Unifor autoworkers in 2023

With the global expansion of the automotive industry, it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of where a car is built, let alone who built it. With the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Canada's Unifor (previously CAW) making headlines, it may leave you wondering whether the car in your driveway was built by American organized labor or not. And who better to ask than the builders themselves? The UAW has a handy one-pager that lists every car built either by them or their siblings-in-struggle across the border in Canada. Because "Where is that truck built?" doesn't always have a simple, one-word answer, we made notations below for vehicles that are assembled in more than one location. In some cases, the vehicle is built both in the U.S. and Canada; in others, the vehicle is also assembled in Mexico. See the guide below to find what you're looking for.

(USA) Indicates the vehicle is built by UAW members in the USA.

(CAN) Indicates the vehicle is built by Unifor members in Canada.

(MEX) Indicates the vehicle is also built in Mexico.

Buick

Well, we're not exactly starting off with a bang here. There's just one Buick built by an American union, and it's the Enclave.

Enclave (USA)

Cadillac

In a marked reversal from Buick, virtually the entire U.S. Cadillac lineup is built by the UAW.

Chevrolet

Whole lotta UAW pride here too. It's noteworthy however that the Silverado holds the honor of being the only vehicle on this entire list that is assembled in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Chrysler

Chrysler's entire U.S. lineup is produced in Canada.

300 (CAN)

Pacifica (CAN)

Pacifica Hybrid (CAN)

Voyager (CAN)

Dodge

SUVs? 'Murrica. Sedans and coupes? Canada.

Challenger (CAN)

Charger (CAN)

Durango (USA)

Ford

Ford's list of UAW-built models is extensive; you'd have better luck identifying the few vehicles that aren't built by union labor in the U.S. or Canada.

Bronco (USA)

E-Series Cut-Away (USA)

Edge (CAN)

Escape (USA)

Escape Hybrid (USA)

Expedition (USA)

Explorer (USA)

Explorer Hybrid (USA)

Explorer Police Interceptor (USA)

F-150 (USA)

F-150 PowerBoost (USA)

F-150 Lightning (USA)

F-650 (USA)

F-750 (USA)

Super Duty F-250-550 (USA)

Mustang (USA)

Mustang Convertible (USA)

Mustang Shelby GT500 (USA)

Ranger (USA)

Transit (USA)

E-Transit (USA)

GM Brightdrop

Even GM's self-driving van is assembled by Unifor.

ZERO Electric Van (CAN)

GMC

Like Chevy, GMC builds many of its trucks and SUVs with union labor. Unlike the Silverado, however, the Sierra is not also assembled in Canada.

Acadia (USA)

Canyon (USA)

Hummer EV Pickup (USA)

Hummer EV SUV (USA)

Savana (USA)

Savana Cut-Away (USA)

Sierra 1500 (USA) (MEX)

Sierra HD (USA)

Yukon (USA)

Yukon Hybrid (USA)

Yukon XL (USA)

Jeep

The UAW builds Jeep's most iconic models in Toledo, Ohio, but that's not the only union shop that churns out the brand's four-wheelers.

Cherokee (USA)

Grand Cherokee (USA)

Grand Cherokee 4xe (USA)

Gladiator (USA)

Wagoneer (USA)

Grand Wagoneer (USA)

Wrangler (USA)

Wrangler 4xe (USA)

Lincoln

Lincoln's lineup is built predominantly by UAW labor.

Aviator (USA)

Aviator Hybrid (USA)

Corsair (USA)

Corsair Hybrid (USA)

Nautilus (CAN)

Navigator (USA)

Ram

Predictably, Ram's pickups are built by union shops, however some examples of the 1500 ship from Mexico.