Kia teases two new EV concepts for its first EV Day

Kia will host its first EV Day on October 12 in Yeoju, South Korea. Planned to be an annual event, EV Day is where we'll find out about "Kia's new electric models, concepts, and technologies" alongside the automaker's entire EV lineup for practical reference. Next week's showcase will be anchored by the battery-electric pioneers, the EV6 shown on the left of the teaser image above that we've made lighter, and the just-launched EV9 on the right. The Kia EV5 SUV that debuted at China's Chengdu Motor Show two months ago stands in the center. We know what this downsized EV9 looks like, and we have a few details about the dimensions and feature set, but we're waiting for the whole scoop, which should be doled out next week.

Then there are two concepts placed on either side of the EV5. Both share similar design language in their sloping roofs, chiseled, punched-out fenders, and rear fascias that look near vertical. They differ in their lighting signatures and side mirror shapes, and the concept to the right of the EV5 is a little larger and even more angular than the other concept. Also, realize that the scale is off compared to the EV6 and EV9, those two shrinking into the background so the new stuff can shine. Frankly, we don't know if the concepts are to scale, either.

Starting with the concept on the left, this is thought to be a challenger to the Tesla Model 3. Auto Express thinks it might even be called the Kia EV3 and reach some markets as soon as next year.

The larger concept to the right of the EV5 seems lower than the EV5 and it is perhaps smaller. Its design similarity to the other concept makes us think these are one step away from each other in size — as in, this might be an EV4, meaning the lineup from left to right could go EV6, EV3, EV5, EV4, EV9. A Kia prototype suspected to be the EV4, successor to the Soul EV, has already been seen on U.S. roads. To our eyes, the rear fender line matches with the concept rendering, and so do the mirrors.

On the other hand, Korean Car Blog believes the smaller concept on the left is the EV4, the concept on the right the EV3. We'll find out in a week.