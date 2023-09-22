Hyundai offering free home charger, installation credit to support EV sales

To encourage potential electric vehicle buyers to consider a Hyundai-branded EV, the Korean manufacturer is offering those who buy or lease one a "free" home charging system and a $600 credit toward installation.

There are conditions, of course. The deal works for customers who take possession of a new 2023 or 2024 Ioniq 5, 2023 or 2024 Ioniq 6 or 2023 Kona Electric through Hyundai Motor Finance beginning September 21. The offer expires October 31, and the buyer has 90 days from the date of purchase to schedule installation of the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger, which is valued at $549, Hyundai says.

The installation process must be arranged through the “Hyundai Home Marketplace,” and will be serviced by the car-makers’ partner in the arrangement, Electrum Energy Advisors.

Electrum, a California-based company that provides installation services for a variety of home electrification projects, will “help walk consumers through the entire process” and advise them on how to “overcome roadblocks.”

The fine print in the offer notes that for the install, an “initial deposit is required and additional costs may apply”; that the new EVs must be taken from existing retail stock, leased or purchased through a participating dealer, and financed through Hyundai Motor Finance.

For details and caveats, see www.hyundaiusa.com.

