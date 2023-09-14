Nissan reveals 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition and pricing

Nissan is spicing up the Frontier lineup this year with a special edition guaranteed to make kids from the 1980s and 1990s rejoice. The storied Hardbody name returns to Nissan’s truck line, bringing retro style if not much else. The automaker also announced pricing for the whole 2024 Frontier line.

The 2024 Frontier Hardbody Edition gets the amazing heritage-styled 17-inch wheels previewed by a show truck earlier this year. They're wrapped in all-terrain tires and a retro decal package. Nissan also installed a sport bar and black exterior trim, giving the truck the vague appearance of a retro pickup. The package is available for the SV Crew Cab 4x4 trim with a price tag of $3,890.

Other updates for 2024 include a new SL Crew Cab trim with LED lighting, leather upholstery and a Fender audio system. Nissan also offers a three-year trial of its NissanConnect Services, which enables remote lock and unlock, remote start and emergency calling features.

The Frontier King Cab has less room inside but comes standard with the longer six-foot bed option. Pricing for the Frontier King Cab S 4x2 starts at $29,770 before destination, taxes, and options. The top SV King Cab 4x4 starts at $35,760. Nissan offers the Frontier Crew Cab with a five- or six-foot bed and pricing that starts at $31,070 for the base Crew Cab S 4x2 model. The top SL Crew Cab 4x4 model costs $42,640 before options and destination.

Even with these updates, 2024 could be a challenging year for the Frontier. The new Ford Ranger is landing, bringing a Raptor variant for the first time, and Toyota is finally launching an all-new Tacoma. Both look to be strong contenders for the lead in their segment, but the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado were also recently updated and are compelling alternatives.

