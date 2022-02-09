Nissan creates custom retro and off-road-ready Frontiers

We're not sure if Nissan was thinking the Chicago Auto Show was actually SEMA, but we're not complaining about this trio of 2022 Nissan Frontiers the company is showing off. Two of them are some charmingly retro builds, and the other is what seems like a very capable overlander. They were all designed by Nissan Design America, and if you like the way they look, at least a couple could probably be replicated without much trouble.

Nissan Frontier Project 72X First up is the Frontier Project 72X. It's based on the humble S 4x4 trim of the Frontier, and it's meant to evoke the Datsun 720 compact pickup. Much of the retro lifting is done by the gray paint and the custom vinyl graphics, but the white-painted steel wheels play a big role, too. It turns out those wheels are just Frontier spare tire wheels given a coat of white paint and wrapped in Pro-4X-spec tires. It also gets a dealer accessory sport bar, and an aftermarket 2.5-inch lift with adjustable front upper control arms from Calmini.

Nissan Frontier Project Hardbody Next is Project Hardbody, which takes inspiration from the '80s and '90s Hardbody pickup, and it started as a mid-level SV 4x4. This one features a bit more substantial modification and custom parts, but it still has a number of extant Nissan Frontier bits. For instance, the fender flares and skid plate come from the Pro-4X. The sport bar and the rock rails are also dealer accessories, as is the hood sticker. Among the custom parts, the most impressive are the specially machined Hardbody-style alloy wheels, which are also fitted with 33-inch tires. The truck sits on a 3-inch Calmini lift with the adjustable front control arms, and it has a bed-mounted spare tire and LED off-road lights. It also gets some retro graphics on the sides and on the tailgate.