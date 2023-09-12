It's time once again for automakers around the globe to gather up their latest cars, trucks and SUVs and haul them to the Motor City to be displayed under the bright lights of the Detroit Auto Show. This year, organizers have so far said that there will be six main reveals, and while many of those are not yet public knowledge, what is arguably the single most important vehicle isn't: the launch of the 2024 Ford F-150. Ford will have a big evening reveal of the truck tonight, the day before the show opens to the press. We know that Cadillac, GMC and Jeep all will also have press conferences. These will take place during the press day of September 13 (and you'll be able to see them all right here at Autoblog).

Oh, and in case you're wondering, we don't expect to see the President of the United States of America in person this time. But we'll see.

The live blogging will appear below as soon as our boots hit the ground in Detroit. Stay tuned!