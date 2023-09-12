Detroit

2023 Detroit Auto Show Live Updates: The big Ford F-150 reveal comes this evening

If you can't be there in person, this is the next best thing

Sep 12th 2023 at 4:00PM

It's time once again for automakers around the globe to gather up their latest cars, trucks and SUVs and haul them to the Motor City to be displayed under the bright lights of the Detroit Auto Show. This year, organizers have so far said that there will be six main reveals, and while many of those are not yet public knowledge, what is arguably the single most important vehicle isn't: the launch of the 2024 Ford F-150. Ford will have a big evening reveal of the truck tonight, the day before the show opens to the press. We know that CadillacGMC and Jeep all will also have press conferences. These will take place during the press day of September 13 (and you'll be able to see them all right here at Autoblog).

Oh, and in case you're wondering, we don't expect to see the President of the United States of America in person this time. But we'll see.

The live blogging will appear below as soon as our boots hit the ground in Detroit. Stay tuned!

 

