2024 Jeep Compass get minor visual updates and new tires

The Jeep Compass is heading into the 2024 model year with a handful of minor visual updates and new tires that should give it a little more confidence off the pavement. These tweaks come after bigger changes, like a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, made for 2023.

It takes a well-trained eye to tell the 2024 Compass apart from the outgoing 2023 model in a parking lot. Look closely, and you might notice that the grille's inserts are now smooth instead of mesh-shaped. Jeep also added new wheel designs to the portfolio, though it hasn't shown them yet and it notes that they won't be available until later in the 2024 model year. Similarly, the off-road-focused Trailhawk trim will receive new all-terrain tires at some point before the end of the 2024 model year. Beyond these updates, the Compass carries on unchanged.

The 2024 Compass starts at $29,995 including a $1,595 destination charge. Pricing for the full range is as follows:

Compass Sport: $29,995

Compass Latitude: $34,635

Compass Altitude: $35,935

Compass Latitude Lux: $36,135

Compass Limited: $37,390

Compass Trailhawk: $38,285

Compass High Altitude: $40,385

Compass (RED): $40,560

While the Trailhawk stands out as the off-roader of the range thanks to additional features such as a one-inch lift kit, skid plates, and hill descent control technology, every 2024 Compass comes standard with all-wheel-drive. The only available engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that's turbocharged to 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. It's bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep dealers across the nation will begin receiving the 2024 Compass in the coming weeks. Buyers will have seven exterior paint colors to choose from called Silver Zynith, Bright White, Diamond Black, Baltic Gray, Hydro Blue, Red Hot, and Sting-Gray, respectively.

