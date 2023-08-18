Acura Performance Electric Vision concept sure looks like the next NSX

Production of the second-generation Acura NSX ended in 2022, but the nameplate might not be consigned to the automotive attic for very long. The firm published sketches of an electric concept named Performance Electric Vision that can easily pass as a third-generation NSX.

Acura's dimly-lit images hide many of the design study's finer details, but we can tell that the Performance Electric Vision concept features a futuristic design — it almost looks like it was beamed from the 22nd century. Its low front end has either hidden headlights or no headlights at all, and it receives neon green accents as well as a backlit Acura emblem. Pronounced wheel arches and a massive wrap-around windshield define the concept's silhouette, while the back end gets neon green accents as well as an air diffuser that looks like it belongs on a race car.

Interior photos haven't been released yet, and Acura didn't have much to say about what powers the coupe. All we know is that it's electric.

Officially, the Precision Electric Vision concept illustrates one of the directions Acura's design language can take in the coming years. Could there be more to it than that? While this is pure speculation, we don't think the NSX's spot in the Japanese brand's lineup will remain empty forever, and we've heard vague rumors detailing an electric third-generation model before. Rewind to September 2022: Jon Ikeda, the company's vice president, tellingly answered "I would bet on it" when asked whether the NSX nameplate will return for another generation.

He added an important detail: "It's going to be electric." Cast in this light, the Performance Electric Vision concept sure looks like a preview of the next-generation NSX, but bringing it to the market is easier said than done. It takes more than an executive making a proverbial bet to bring a car to production, and Ikeda's team will notably need to convince Acura parent company Honda to spend money on a new NSX.

Related video: