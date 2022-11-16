The eulogy issued today from Acura is brief and to the point: "The final Acura NSX Type S was completed today at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio."

Keyword: final.

While the announcement has been expected for months, it's now official. It marks the finale of the second-generation NSX, a hybrid-electric model that was introduced in 2016. A total of 350 cars were built, according to Acura, and the last NSX, which is reserved for sale to a customer, was decorated in matte Gotham Gray, The PMC specialty plant, sited near American Honda's engine factories, is now producing a limited run of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition.

The first generation of the sleek, aluminum-body NSX sports coupe, designed in Japan, appeared in 1990 and was greeted by rave reviews from auto writers and enthusiasts. The car was discontinued in 2005, but its successor reemerged in 2016 with a hybrid electric powertrain and 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine capable of 573 horsepower.