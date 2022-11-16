The eulogy issued today from Acura is brief and to the point: "The final Acura NSX Type S was completed today at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio."
Keyword: final.
While the announcement has been expected for months, it's now official. It marks the finale of the second-generation NSX, a hybrid-electric model that was introduced in 2016. A total of 350 cars were built, according to Acura, and the last NSX, which is reserved for sale to a customer, was decorated in matte Gotham Gray, The PMC specialty plant, sited near American Honda's engine factories, is now producing a limited run of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition.
The first generation of the sleek, aluminum-body NSX sports coupe, designed in Japan, appeared in 1990 and was greeted by rave reviews from auto writers and enthusiasts. The car was discontinued in 2005, but its successor reemerged in 2016 with a hybrid electric powertrain and 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine capable of 573 horsepower.
- 2022 Acura NSX Type S
- Image Credit: Acura
The upmarket NSX Type S was revealed in 2021, with an increase to 602 horsepower. Acura made it clear at Monterey Car Week at that time that the Type S was a limited edition and production would be capped at 350 examples globally before the run ended.
The upcoming TLX editions will be limited to a run of 100 in each of three NSX-derived colors: Curva Red, 130R White and Long Beach Blue. The first run of PMC TLX cars should be shipping in the next month, according to Acura spokesman Andrew Quillin. He said that in about two weeks the company will be announcing the next Acura model to undergo the PMC treatment.
Cars at the Performance Manufacturing Center are hand-built in a spotless work environment and undergo extensive quality control before being shipped to dealers in enclosed transporters.
- 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition