Lexus LC Inspiration Series returns for 2024 with an exquisite few to be built

Lexus' Inspiration Series has for many years now been used to make the LC flagship coupe, an already exclusive car, even rarer. With limited production numbers and a six-digit price tag to match, an LC Inspiration Series would be the one to collect — if one wanted to own one of the best V8 grand tourers ever built before they pull the plug on internal combustion.

For 2024, the Inspiration Series returns with a new exclusive color combo, as is the custom. Available on both LC500 coupe and convertible, it's called Polar Surge Satin, which the company describes as a matte white. It's paired with an elegant Deep Blue interior that in Japan is called Katsuiro, inspired by traditional indigo dying techniques.

In fact, if the combo sounds familiar, that's because the package is essentially a North American version of the Lexus LC500 Edge that debuted in Japan in June. However, while Japan gets only 60 examples with buyers chosen by lottery, Lexus will build 125 for the North American market.

In Japan it's called the Edge because of additional canards molded into the front bumper fascia that you don't get on the regular LC. Lexus says they create air vortices to control the airflow along the body sides to reduce lift.

What's more interesting is how they're made. Lexus takes finished fascias off of the assembly line and puts them through a resin molding process that alters the existing shape. According to Lexus Japan, it's a "world's first" for production cars.

The LC500 Inspiration is also fitted with a rear carbon fiber wing that we've seen on past Inspiration Series, but only on the coupe. The coupe also gets a carbon fiber roof standard, while the convertible gets an exclusive blue top to match the interior.

In addition, the fixed-head Inspiration benefits from the convertible's front and rear underfloor bracing, rear performance dampers by Yamaha, and a Torsen limited-slip diff. Some of these items are only available with the optional Sport or Dynamic Handling packages, which add $5,010 and $9,750 to the base price, respectively. It also rolls on matte black wheels in simple but sporty 5-spoke design.

There are no power upgrades, but the sonorous 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 should be more than adequate, with 471-horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque.

The Mark Levinson 13-speaker, 915-watt surround sound system that typically requires a minimum $2,540 buy-in on the touring package comes with every Inspiration. Perhaps best of all, the 2024 Inspirations get Lexus' new-and-improved 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as well.

Past LC Inspiration Series cars have included 2018's Structural Blue, 2019's Flare Yellow, 2020's drop-dead gorgeous Nori Green, and 2021's Obsidian, all of which were limited to 100 examples. 2022's Iridium over Dark Rose was capped at 150.

The 2024 Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series will retail at $116,700 for the coupe, $121,900 for the droptop. Both prices include a $1,350 destination charge. Expect to see them in showrooms in early fall of 2023.