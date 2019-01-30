Chicago

Lexus puts that vivid yellow LC500 concept into limited production

100 Inspiration Series cars will be dressed in Flare Yellow

Jan 30th 2019 at 9:35AM
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Door Jamb
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Interior
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Door
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Upholstery
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Interior
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series
  • Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Interior
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Back in August, Lexus crafted a vibrant yellow LC Inspiration Series concept car for the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, complete with a lightly customized interior and carbon detailing. For the Chicago Auto Show this year, Lexus is bringing a limited edition production version with the same recipe.

The Flare Yellow cars are offered in a series of 100 units, with an inscription on the carbon fiber door sill covers marking each car as part of the limited run. The semi-aniline seats have yellow stitching, like on the concept car, and the interior also has similar yellow door inserts. However, the 21-inch wheels were dark cross-spokes on the concept, and the production Inspiration Series wears a different, split five-spoke design in the same size. But it has same carbon fiber roof and grille insert as the concept car.

As for the powertrain, it remains stock with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 471 horsepower and coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 0-60 time is disclosed as 4.4 seconds.

Lexus prices the Inspiration Series at $106,210 without destination fees (those are $1,025 for a typical LC). The 100 cars will be made available beginning in April. A stock LC500 starts from $92,300 plus destination.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryLexus LC Inspiration Series
Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series Lexus LC500 Inspiration Series

Lexus LC 500 Information

Lexus LC 500
  • Image Credit: Lexus
Share This Photo X