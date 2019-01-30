Lexus puts that vivid yellow LC500 concept into limited production

Back in August, Lexus crafted a vibrant yellow LC Inspiration Series concept car for the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, complete with a lightly customized interior and carbon detailing. For the Chicago Auto Show this year, Lexus is bringing a limited edition production version with the same recipe.
The Flare Yellow cars are offered in a series of 100 units, with an inscription on the carbon fiber door sill covers marking each car as part of the limited run. The semi-aniline seats have yellow stitching, like on the concept car, and the interior also has similar yellow door inserts. However, the 21-inch wheels were dark cross-spokes on the concept, and the production Inspiration Series wears a different, split five-spoke design in the same size. But it has same carbon fiber roof and grille insert as the concept car.
As for the powertrain, it remains stock with a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 471 horsepower and coupled to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The 0-60 time is disclosed as 4.4 seconds.
Lexus prices the Inspiration Series at $106,210 without destination fees (those are $1,025 for a typical LC). The 100 cars will be made available beginning in April. A stock LC500 starts from $92,300 plus destination.
