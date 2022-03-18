2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series gets red accents, unique wheels

Every year spawns a new Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series model, and 2022 is no exception. You’re looking at the latest LC 500 Inspiration Series here, and this one features a subtle (model exclusive) Iridium exterior paint option.

The yellow, green and blue special edition model options in years past were certainly more enticing than this one, but don’t think this Inspiration Series is entirely dull. If you opt for the Convertible instead of the coupe, Lexus pairs a Dark Rose fabric soft top with the Iridium paint that looks lovely. This LC also features unique 21-inch wheels that were “3D machined,” a Lexus first. They are two-tone in appearance, featuring both bright and dark elements.

Those darkened elements pair well with many of the accents all around the car. For example, Lexus uses a special dark finish for the grille, rocker garnish, headlight/taillight surrounds, and rear spoiler.

The interior is a black/red two-tone with the red being the same Dark Rose color used on the Convertible’s soft top. You’ll see Dark Rose used on the seat stitching, perforations, seatbelts, center console, doors and dash. Additionally, each Inspiration Series model will come with stainless steel sill plates that call it out as the special model it is.

Only 150 Inspiration Series models will be produced for 2022, and a badge on the center console will recognize the specific unit that it is. The LC 500 Inspiration Series Coupe starts at $105,575, including the $1,075 destination charge, and it comes equipped as a fairly loaded Touring package model. Meanwhile, the Convertible starts at $116,655. They’ll be arriving at dealerships in late spring.

