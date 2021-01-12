The Lexus LC500 has been treated to a spate of Inspiration Series limited-edition models, and the 2021 LC500 coupe Inspiration Series has just been announced. This fifth such effort sees the LC500 don a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, a carbon-fiber roof, a limited-slip rear differential, a performance rod with damper for the rear suspension, and assorted visuals. The 471-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 is unchanged.

Unlike the already-announced 2021 LC500 Inspiration Series convertible, which features a sky-like palette consisting of a blue exterior and a white leather interior, the 2021 LC500 Inspiration Series coupe goes dark with an Osdiian (black) exterior including black 21-inch wheels. Inside, there's black Alcantara with brown accents. Equipment includes a head-up display, 915-watt Mark Levinson audio system, and a SmartAccess Card Key.

As with previous Inspiration Series models, including last year's Nori Green Pearl example and this Flare Yellow job from 2019, production is limited to 100 units for the U.S. market. Pricing has not been announced, but you can expect this stealth Lexus to roll into dealerships later this winter.

