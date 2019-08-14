This year's Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series walked in fields of gold with Flare Yellow paint outside, a splash of matching Alcantara inside, and white, semi-aniline leather seats. The 2020 version of the LC 500 Inspiration Series takes to emerald seas with exclusive Nori Green Pearl paint — nori being the edible seaweed that tries to make an honest living wrapping sushi or onigiri. This time the two-tone interior doesn't take its cue from the outside, opting for tan and amber contrasts. Lexus says the aesthetic game of dress-up "aims to evoke a more refined, mature coupe," even though we're certain two of the LC 500's most profound attributes are refinement and maturity.

Semi-aniline 10-way adjustable seats are stitched up in Saddle Tan leather exclusive to this model, paired with slightly darker Alcantara trim on the door panels. The instrument panel, center console, steering wheel, and the rest of the doors are fitted with Black Amber leather. Brown cross-stitching not only cues the color of the seats, its visibility should earn appreciation for "highlighting the fanatical precision of each stitch." As with the 2019 model, the special 2020 LC 500 will be limited to 100 units in the U.S. A custom, laser-cut sill plate that evokes the geometric shapes found in the taillights will inform everyone crossing the threshold of the coupe's rarity. The package sits on two-tone, 21-inch wheels.

The powertrain hasn't been touched, motivation provided by the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 with 471 horsepower shifting through a 10-speed automatic. Lexus says it will release price information closer to the on-sale date later this year. A standard LC 500 costs $92,950 before destination; the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series asked $106,210 before destination, so don't expect much change from $110,000 if you're interested.