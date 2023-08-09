Electric Lamborghini concept headed to Monterey Car Week: Think 'spaceships'

In a press release tracing the history of Lamborghini concept cars, the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker let us know it will debut "the prototype" of its coming battery-electric car during Monterey Car Week. The word "prototype" is interesting here because Lamborghini touched on the transition from one-offs and concept cars to "few-offs" — those being "a limited run of cars for the most loyal customers that pre-empt or enhance the most advanced technical solutions that will be used on production cars in later years." We're told, "The same formula will be repeated in just a few days," suggesting that whatever goes on show could end up in a few driveways before long.

We're still not sure what's coming, though. Autocar reports the EV is "expected to draw light inspiration from the Estoque saloon concept," pictured above from its reveal at the Paris Auto Show in 2008. The same report also throws "high-riding," "2+2 seating and GT proportions," the idea the car might have two doors, and a tip from head designer Mitja Borkert that future products will "look like spaceships."

That's quite the combo. Most modern cars considered 2+2 have two doors and diminished rear quarters; the Estoque was a proper sedan with four proper seats. Know what was a 2+2? The hybrid Asterion LPI-910 from 2014, which could be considered a coupe-ified Estoque, design-wise.

The automaker says the EV is "due to enter production by the end of the decade." It's anticipated that by then, the EV will join the battery-electric successor to the Urus, creating an electrified lineup for four cars when counting the hybrid Revuelto and the hybrid Huracán successor. It's then we'll find out what electrification the Lamborghini way really means, the brand still coming up with those answers.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said, "There are definitions that I think no electric car in our sector has yet resolved sufficiently: not just acceleration and handling behavior but also responsiveness, braking feel and multiple acceleration protocols. These are unproven in high-performance EVs and things we must spend the next years working out."

