Nissan Skyline Nismo gets a more powerful Z engine

Recent rumors claim the Nissan Skyline will morph into an electric crossover in the coming years. Regardless of whether or not they're true, the company isn't done with the current, gasoline-powered Skyline yet and it launched a limited-edition, Nismo-branded model in Japan.

If you're experiencing déjà vu, it's likely because the Nissan Skyline is sold as the Infiniti Q50 in the United States. We even get a range-topping, performance-oriented trim level, the 400-horsepower Red Sport 400. The Skyline Nismo goes further, though, by adopting an evolution of the twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 that powers the Red Sport 400 and the Z coupe. It's rated at 414 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque. For context, the Q50 and Z pack 400-horsepower and just 350 pound-feet of torque. The Nismo's engine spins just the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission, whereas America's Red Sport 400 is available with all-wheel drive.

Nissan didn't settle for adding a few horses to the cavalry, slapping a couple of "Nismo" emblems to the body, and calling it a job well done. Its engineers redesigned the Skyline's suspension system, installed fade-resistant brake pads and recalibrated the various vehicle control systems, including the ABS, to deliver a sportier driving experience on and off the track. The brand even went as far as securing the windshield and the rear window with a type of adhesive normally reserved for the GT-R Nismo to improve rigidity without adding weight.

Visual updates are part of the Nismo package as well, including 19-inch Enkei wheels wrapped by tires that are wider than the ones worn by the regular-production model, an old-school "GT" emblem on each fender, and a body kit that includes a front splitter and side skirts. These updates aren't just for show: Nissan notes the redesigned grille opening helps channel additional cooling air to the radiator and the oil cooler.

The Nismo treatment also permeates the cabin. The front passengers sit on Recaro sport seats with red inserts, while the driver faces a steering wheel with a red 12-o'clock mark as well as a new-look tachometer with a red ring and a small "Nismo" logo below the needle.

Enthusiasts who want an even rarer version of the current-generation Skyline can try their luck at scoring the Nismo Limited. Designed to celebrate 60 years of the S54A-1-generation Skyline GT, which was sold by the Prince brand, it builds on the Nismo model with a takumi label that provides details about the person who assembled the engine, a plate engraved with the serial number, and specific emblems.

Nissan Skyline Nismo production is limited to 1,000 units, and they've all been earmarked for the Japanese market. Only 100 examples of the Skyline Nismo Limited will be available. The former will go on sale in September 2023, while the latter will reach showrooms across Japan during the summer of 2024. Pricing starts at 7,880,400 yen, which represents approximately $55,200 at the current conversion rate.

