2020 GT-R Nismo continues Nissan's quest for ultimate track refinement

Nissan didn't give fans a new GT-R or a new Z at the 2019 New York Auto Show . Instead, Nissan celebrated the 50th anniversaries of the models with special-edition packages and with the unveiling of the upgraded 2020 GT-R Nismo. The changes aren't massive, but Nissan claims the adjustments come together to make a noticeable difference.The GT-R has gone through change after change after change after change. After more than a decade of continuous improvements, the gained knowledge has resulted in the GT3-inspired 2020 Nismo. The goal for the 2020 GT-R Nismo was to better blend road comfort and usability with the ultimate performance needed for the track.Part of Nissan's seemingly endless quest for ultimate GT-R refinement is continually shaving off weight. Carbon fiber has always been a major ingredient in NISMO cars, and this model is no different. The front and rear bumpers, the front fenders, the hood, the roof, the side sill covers, the trunk, and the massive rear wing are all carbon. The new front fender vents, which help cool the engine and provide downforce, are one of the few noticeable ways to differentiate the 2020 from the 2019 model.Nissan also says it lightened the 20-inch RAYS aluminum wheels. The nine-spoke shape is said to increase rigidity, and the new Dunlop tires have an 11 percent bigger contact patch, thanks to fewer grooves and wider tread.

The Dunlops are working with a newly revised suspension for claimed smoother ride quality, and increased cornering stability. Nissan says the steering is more precise and linear than before, and stopping power is improved thanks to a new carbon ceramic brake package that uses 16.1-inch Brembo rotors up front and 15.3-inch Brembo rotors in the rear. A revised titanium exhaust now wears blue tips.



Although the power numbers of the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 (600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque) have not changed, acceleration response was improved by 20 percent. Nissan achieved this by using a modified turbine shape and using fewer blades within the turbochargers. The tuned six-speed transmission also features a new R Mode for faster shifts and smarter gear selection.



As of now, there are no details about availability or pricing. For more debuts, check out the centralized New York Auto Show hub.

